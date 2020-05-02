Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Allowing chickens to be raised within city limits seems like a good idea to a Grangeville woman. Not so to the Grangeville City Council.
“Because chickens belong on a farm or ranch. They don’t belong in town,” said Councilor Beryl Grant.
Councilors discussed the issue at their April 20 meeting, with no action being taken, and the matter pending on a future agenda.
Jerrilyn Elliott brought her request before the council during a Monday teleconference meeting.
“Chickens are really a good thing,” said Elliott, who lives on nearly an acre of property on South Hall Street. “It teaches kids responsibility. And, obviously, you can get eggs from them, but they also eat the bugs around your yard, and your kitchen waste can be given to chickens, and their waste makes good fertilizer.”
Elliott presented options allowed by other cities, such as Boise and Lewiston, where chickens are allowed, and towns where they require chickens be housed in coops that are located specific distances from adjacent properties, and no roosters may be present. Noise, smell and privacy issues are less than with dogs and cats, which are allowed within the city. Contacting her neighbors, she said they were in favor were she to have chickens on her property, and she added that some were not aware they were not allowed in their residential zone.
“It’s hard, when I have the property that can accommodate those things,” she said, “and other people are doing whatever they want, to have that rule where I can’t have chickens.”
City administrator Tonya Kennedy summarized city rules that allow chickens within residential zone B and industrial, and are prohibited in residential zone A and commercial. To change this, she said, would require first going through the city planning and zoning commission, as it is a land-use matter.
“I live in town for a reason,” Grant said. “It’s bad enough neighbors don’t take care of their dogs and cats. I don’t want to put up with chickens.”
“If we start with chickens, how far do we let this go?” questioned Councilor Amy Farris. “There are zones for a reason, and if we allow everyone to have chickens, who is to say the next person will say their property is big enough for my horse, my goat. Where do we draw the line?”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Fair decision postponed to May
COLFAX — The Palouse Empire Fair Board voted Monday night to postpone a decision on whether to have a fair this year or not until the May 18 meeting. The vote passed with two opposing.
“It’d be a tough decision not to have the fair,” said Fair Director Bill Tensfeld at the start of the discussion.
While there was strong desire to keep the fair, there were also many factors against it discussed.
Public Health recommended postponing or canceling the fair.
It is unknown what carnival workers, vendors and rodeo riders could transmit. Last year, 60 percent of food vendors were from out of the area. There was the concern that Rotary Club members would not want to sit at the gate to admit people as many are in high-risk demographics. Many barn superintendents are also in the vulnerable age groups.
Finances were also another concern. Many board members felt the public would want a fair and would come if one was available; others questioned if a family would have or be willing to spend the money for gate admission and fair events and food if they were struggling to pay utilities. Also, there is the possibility of losing money paying fair staff to work and then having to cancel the fair anyway because of COVID-19 or order of the governor.
Board members were concerned if the fair was canceled this year that it would not receive county funding next year. Commissioner Michael Largent said the county would continue to fund the fair.
“I think we’re best off coming back stronger next year,” said Janet Schmidt, board member and WSU Extension director. WSU Extension oversees the 4-H activities in the county.
Discussion included possible alterations to the fair to keep some aspects in play, yet time and staff constraints could limit options.
“There’s no winning answer,” said Fair Manager Janel Goebel.
Whether the fair takes place this year or not is ultimately up to county commissioners who make their decision based on the recommendation of the fair board.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall adopts safety rules on propane gas systems
MCCALL — New safety regulations for propane gas systems were unanimously adopted last week by the McCall City Council just over a year after a fatal propane explosion in McCall.
The new rules require all propane systems to be built with protective equipment designed to prevent leaks stemming from snow and ice fracturing outdoor propane pipes.
The March 17, 2019, blast killed Jonathan “Rob” Field, 69, and critically injured his then-15-year-old granddaughter, Bella Field, after leaking propane pooled and ignited in their home at 910 Fairway Drive.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal Office determined that the Fairway Drive explosion was the result of snow sliding off of the roof and cracking propane lines along the edge of the home.
The explosion prompted McCall Fire & EMS Chief Garrett de Jong to press for new regulations by local agencies and for propane companies to write new rules.
Valley County commissioners adopted the new rules last September for areas outside city limits. The Cascade City Council approved the rules for the city in January.
The City of Donnelly still has not taken action but the city expects to get started on the process soon, Donnelly City Clerk Lori Clemens said.
Adoption of the rules in McCall was delayed because they were part of a larger building code update the city had already been planning, Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday