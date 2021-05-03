Republicans meeting tonight to pick potential replacements for von Ehlinger

Republican precinct committee members from Nez Perce and Lewis counties will gather in North Lewiston tonight to nominate three candidates to replace former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.
Von Ehlinger resigned his 6th Legislative District seat last week, after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured and suspended without pay for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives.
By state law, the 6th District Republican Central Committee will choose three nominees to replace him. Their names will be submitted to the governor, who has 15 days to appoint one of them to fill out the remainder of von Ehlinger's term.
Tonight's meeting takes place at 2337 Third Ave. North, beginning at 6 p.m.
Heather Rogers, who is the chairwoman of the district central committee, said the meeting will be open to the public. It will likely be broken into three sessions: one for nominations, a second for candidate statements and questions from precinct members, and a third for voting.
The 6th District includes all of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. Any member of the Republican Party who is a U.S. citizen, is an elector of the state and has lived in the district for at least a year is eligible to be nominated to replace von Ehlinger. However, only precinct committee members can nominate and vote for candidates, as provided by Idaho GOP rules.
As of Sunday evening, Rogers said eight people had expressed an interest in filling the position, including herself.
Given the potential conflict, she'll hand the gavel to a replacement — probably Region 2 GOP Chairman Clinton Daniel — to run the meeting. Former Bonner County Commissioner Cornel Rasor will serve as parliamentarian.
