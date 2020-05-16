Republican panel will gather Monday to consider possible replacements for Stevenson

Local Republican precinct committee members will meet Monday to name three possible replacements for state Rep. Thyra Stevenson, who died this week following a heart attack.
Per state law, members of the 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee will nominate three individuals to serve out the remainder of Stevenson’s term in office.
Idaho GOP rules require that all nominees live within the 6th District, which includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties. Precinct committee members can vote for as many as three candidates, in preferential order.
The meeting will take place at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, at 1229 Burrell Ave. #A in Lewiston, beginning at 6 p.m.
The names of the individuals will be forwarded to Gov. Brad Little after the meeting. Little then has 15 days to choose one of the three as Stevenson’s replacement.
Stevenson was completing her third term in office when she suffered the heart attack. She was also seeking a fourth term, and was locked in a primary election battle with Aaron von Ehlinger, of Lewiston.
Given that she died before her name could be removed from the ballot, there’s a chance Stevenson will prevail in the May 19 primary. If that happens, the 6th District central committee will gather a second time to choose someone to replace her on the November general election ballot.