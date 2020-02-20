Reps. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, will hold a telephone town hall for 9th District constituents from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
The topic of discussion will be the 2020 Washington legislative session.
Only household lines will receive an invitation phone call. Residents wanting to participate via cellphone or from somewhere other than their home may call (509) 253-8513 anytime between 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Callers with questions can press the star key (*) on their telephone keypads to speak with an operator. When it is their turn, callers will be “live” and can direct their question to the representatives.
Additional information is available by contacting Schmick’s office at (360) 786-7844 or Dye’s office at (360) 786-7942.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to end March 12.