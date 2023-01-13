BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Some 89 sets of Indigenous people’s remains are being held at Western Washington University, according to an investigation conducted by Pro Publica, a non-profit news organization.

In an article published online Wednesday, Pro Publica listed several major U.S. museums, universities and other institutions that continue to hold artifacts and human remains despite the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

