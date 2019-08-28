Steve Wessels Jr., 35, of Lewiston, died during the first leg of the Thunder on the Snake jet boat race Saturday when the boat for which he was navigator crashed, according to a news release sent by race organizers Monday evening.
Wessels was onboard the MX 22 boat, according to the release. The driver of the boat was treated for minor injuries on site and at a hospital, and was later released.
The driver and the two other racers who were involved in a separate crash weren’t named in the news release, which said the incident is still under investigation.
“On behalf of the Thunder on the Snake, all of our drivers, crew and families, we are beyond saddened by the tragedy that happened on Saturday,” the news release said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Jenna, daughter Macee, and the rest of the Wessels family.”
An online campaign to raise money for the Wessels family can be found at mealtrain.com/trains/n5oyeo/donate/. It had raised nearly $9,000 by Tuesday evening.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has yet to respond to a written request from the Tribune for its incident report. The Tribune also made a formal request Tuesday for information from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is expected to have a role in the investigation. The Coast Guard didn’t immediately reply.