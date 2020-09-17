SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) hasn’t been meeting its contact-tracing goals, according to a report released by the agency on Wednesday.
The report, which will be updated weekly, shows DOH case and contact investigators have reached 49 percent of people who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and 70 percent of people who have been in contact with an infected person.
DOH’s goals are to reach 90 percent of diagnosed people within one day and 80 percent of contacts within two days.
“I urge all Washingtonians to please answer or call back right away if you are contacted by public health,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release.