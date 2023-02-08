OLYMPIA — A watchdog report by disability rights advocates found that restraint and isolation have been excessively and improperly used on Washington school students, and disproportionately used on those with disabilities.

Disability Rights Washington and the ACLU of Washington released the report Monday, as lawmakers considered a bill that would ban isolation and limit restraints in Washington schools. The practices of physically restraining a child or leaving a child alone in a locked room are controversial, but sometimes used to control student behavior.