Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Chief Nursing Officer Alex Frei discussed the nursing department, providing a few statistics to the hospital’s board last month.
He said the emergency room sees about nine patients per day; operating room surgeries have averaged 33 per year during the past two years; and the number of births at the hospital for the past two years has totaled 72.
Frei also threw in some overall nursing facts, saying there are 3.8 million nurses in the U.S., and the average nurse walks 4 to 5 miles during a 12-hour shift.
In his regular report, Frei said the outpatient department has been working on PICC (peripheral inserted central catheter) line placement training. Jared Willis and Carlan Wilson are now each training. PICC lines will be utilized for patients who need to receive long-term infusion treatment.
Marketing and Community Relations Manager Dana Greig reported the traveling flu clinics administered 111 doses to 11 locations this year. In 2018, they administered 50 doses to six locations.
Kristi Brooks, foundation director and thrift store manager, reported the thrift store’s gross profit is up 31 percent from the same period last year, with expenses down 28 percent.
“We have an ongoing challenge of people going through the garbage dumpster making a huge mess, and now starting to get into our drop-off box,” she said.
They are taking steps to deter this, including a pole and light placed by Avista, as well as more cameras to capture videos of who is doing the damage so it can be turned in to the police.
CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $74,416 (3.7 percent of gross charges).
Kootenai Health Management Services agreement fees for the previous month were $19,506.
CEO Abner King reported visiting with Kootenai’s Jeremy Evans, who said the target date to complete the acquisition of St. Mary’s/Clearwater Vallet Hospitals and Clinics is now April 1.
He also reported Dr. Bell will no longer offer surgery services to Syringa when he transitions to other employment.
“I am actively recruiting a general surgeon to replace and grow these services,” King said.
The next regular monthly meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 17, Soltman Center, at 12:30 p.m.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Grangeville’s Park Well back in operation
GRANGEVILLE — It was a smooth transition last month as the city’s second-largest well came back online after being out of service for four months because of a mechanical problem.
Park Well resumed Grangeville water service in mid-November, according to Public Works Director Bob Mager, following pump repair the month prior that required test operations and subsequent water sampling.
“Everything ran smoothly, and all the water samples passed,” he said, with Park Well currently producing about 850 gallons per minute (gpm), back up to the level Mager saw when he first started when the city in the early 1990s.
“And actually, that’s due to the new pump,” he continued.
Park Well went down July 21. Prior to this, the cracked housing was not allowing the system to pump to its capability, finally getting to the point where it was pumping water back into itself and not raising the water column, he said.
With Park back into production, the city is now off water restrictions for lawn irrigation — which Mager noted was largely moot when well service resumed last month.
Grangeville had a one-two punch to its water system this summer; with not only the Park issue but followed about a month later when the city’s top producing well at 1,100 gpm, Myrtle, failed and mandatory water restrictions were put in place for three days until temporary repairs could be made for it to resume service.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Garfield advances plan to oust trailers for RVs
GARFIELD — The town of Garfield aims to call for bids in January for tear-down and removal of remaining mobile homes at its trailer park located across from the city park. Once cleared, the town will open an RV park at the site.
The process began early last year after Mayor Jarrod Pfaff returned to office after four years away.
The town bought the park, which now holds six trailers, for $45,000.
“It’s still in progress,” Pfaff said. “Everybody is tired of looking at it. And it’s become a bit of a drug den. So I had the town buy it.”
Once the city owned the park, in September 2018, it posted notice for tenants to move out within one year.
“It’s been a nightmare, trying to follow all the state rules,” Pfaff said.
Since the posting, two tenants have left and the city bought the trailers left behind. Two trailers were already uninhabited. One tenant now remains and has until next October to depart because a form was filled out incorrectly by the town and sent to the state Department of Commerce.
“We are making progress in helping her find a place and move out,” Pfaff said.
Are any of the trailers in good enough shape to be relocated?
“Probably to the dump,” Pfaff said.
In November, the town received two informal bids for destruction and removal of the trailers. Hawgs Home Improvement and Repair of Pullman bid $41,000 and Wexler Trucking, also of Pullman, bid $25,000.
Each will need to resubmit when the town conducts a formal bid process in January.
Once the trailers are gone, Pfaff indicated the city will do some landscaping before the ground is reopened for the RV park.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday