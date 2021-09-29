Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died in a utility terrain vehicle crash early Saturday morning east of Deary, according to a Latah County Coroner report released Monday.
The UTV wreck was reported by the Idaho State Police on Saturday, but Meece’s name was initially withheld.
The coroner report shows Meece died of blunt force trauma at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. According to the state police, he was the passenger in the vehicle and was ejected when it crashed.
No update was provided on the driver, who was taken to Gritman Medical Center.