Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — A single-engine airplane crash that killed two people east of McCall last month was the result of the airplane flying too low in a drainage near Mormon Mountain, according to preliminary findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Passengers James Robert Atkins, 56, of McCall, and Donald Scott MacRae, 62, of Las Vegas, were killed after the airplane crashed into a mountainside in the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness on Aug. 28.
Seriously injured was pilot Bryan Grey, who works for McCall Aviation, which owned the plane.
The reason Grey was flying the airplane too low was still under investigation, said Eric Wiess, an NTSB spokesperson.
A full report on the accident is expected within the next two years, Wiess said.
Grey was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise following the crash, but has since been released, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday.
Wreckage from the six-seat Cessna 206 single-engine airplane was found about 1,000 feet below the summit of Mormon Mountain, a 9,500-foot peak located about 53 air miles east of McCall.
The airplane’s automated tracking system last reported its location about 3.6 air miles east of the crash site at 1:13 p.m., or five minutes before the crash, a preliminary NTSB report said.
The airplane was flying at an altitude of 6,400 feet, or 2,000 feet lower than the crash scene, according to data from the tracking system.
The airplane collided with several trees at about 1:18 p.m., leaving behind a debris field 120 feet long and 50 feet wide, the NTSB report said.
“The point of initial impact was marked by an approximately 60-foot-tall tree that was severed at the top,” the report said.
An emergency transmitter sent a signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida at 1:18 p.m. and launched an air search. The wreckage was found at about 4:46 p.m., the report said.
The flight was listed as a “scenic” flight over Soldier Bar Airport, a Forest Service airstrip about 58 air miles east of McCall, the report said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday