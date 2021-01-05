Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust told city councilors Monday that he expects the results of a state investigation into the cause of the December 2019 fire that destroyed the Emperor of India restaurant on Main Street later this week.
Myklebust said the department asked the Idaho State Fire Marshal to take the lead on the investigation, but the coronavirus pandemic hit shortly after it began.
“We had numerous factors, with COVID impacting state labs,” Myklebust said. “So that has delayed it. But we were just in communication with the State Fire Marshal’s office today, and they will be providing us with all the documentation and findings of the investigation by the end of this week.”
Once the reports are in hand, Myklebust said he will sit down with Lewiston Police Department Chief Budd Hurd to craft a news release to inform the community of the results. The fire has drawn strong public interest because of the prominent location of the restaurant and the city’s unsuccessful attempts to get proprietor Praveen Khurana to clean up what has become a downtown eyesore.
Khurana was hit with 22 misdemeanor zoning code violations last month over his alleged failure to take responsibility for cleaning up the property, which is composed of two adjoining parcels on Main Street. Khurana has pleaded innocent to the charges, and a pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Councilors were set to possibly act Monday on options to remedy the situation independent of Khurana, including cleaning up and putting a lien on the property, then selling it at public auction if it couldn’t be paid. But a consensus of councilors expressed support for delaying any action until the results of the investigation are known.
City Building Official John Smith also said a determination of a cause should open the door to progress with the company that insures the building. The company has been awaiting that information before it decides whether and how much it will pay toward cleanup.
In other business:
Councilors got an update on the city attorney’s office revisions to city code regarding parades and public assemblies. The issue arose last year after “spontaneous” protests regarding issues like face masks. At the time, Assistant City Attorney Kayla Hermann said the intent was to exempt such spontaneous demonstrations of political speech from city permit requirements.
But City Councilor John Bradbury objected to the terms “parades” and “public assemblies” being lumped into the same category. He said requiring permits for parades makes sense because they are typically apolitical events for entertainment purposes that can cause major disruptions to traffic, which require extra staff time from police and public works to manage. But he said any sort of public assembly, whether spontaneous or not, shouldn’t need a permit since they are Constitutionally protected free speech.
Most of the council agreed with that distinction, and Hermann said she would incorporate that and other suggestions in a revised draft of the code changes.
Councilors discussed several possible revisions to the Joint Powers Agreement between the city and Nez Perce County that governs the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Some of the proposals aren’t controversial, including making it a requirement for the airport to maintain its federal certification to offer commercial passenger service, and removing provisions about the lease of the jointly owned city-county property to the airport and putting them into a separate lease document.
But other possible changes drew lengthy discussion, especially a request by Nez Perce County to remove compensation from airport board positions. The county made that request so its appointee and board Chairman Gary Peters would not have a conflict of interest because of his ongoing lease of a hangar from the airport he helps govern.
Councilor Bob Blakey said it was unfair to remove compensation from other hard-working board members just to accommodate Peters. And others said there would always be a conflict if a leaseholder was on the board, compensated or not.
But Bradbury suggested a possible way forward by allowing board members to individually forego compensation if there is a conflict. The city and county have also discussed adding one of their elected officials to the airport board and providing more community input. But Bradbury objected to that idea, arguing that it too would present a conflict of interest by having members that serve two boards, one of which is financially dependent on the other.
City Manager Alan Nygaard also introduced a proposal to end city Parks and Recreation Department payments to the airport totalling $80,000 to lease Airport Park and Bryden Canyon Golf Course since the city and county actually own the land. The airport wouldn’t lose that revenue, however, since it would be replaced with general fund dollars from the city and county, according to the proposal.
Councilors directed Nygaard to approach the county about creating a subcommittee that will complete a draft of the proposed revisions for each entity to consider.
Bradbury was the only councilor to object to spending as much as $30,000 to hire a consultant to do a needs assessment for a new police station. Nez Perce County has requested that the city move the station to make way for its proposed new courthouse at 1230 Main St. to make design and construction more feasible.
Citing his experience leading the construction of a new police station for the University of Washington, Nygaard said investing money now to generate accurate information about what to build, where to put it and how much it will cost could save hundreds of thousands of dollars in mistakes down the road.
Myklebust agreed with that assessment, referring to his experience with a consulting firm on the city’s needs for a new fire station in the Lewiston Orchards. He said that type of analysis was beyond his expertise, and would have taken too much of his and staff time to complete.
After first showing some skepticism, councilors agreed to consider a moratorium on utility late fees and shutoffs to help households that may be struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilor Cari Miller has been pushing for a three- to six-month stoppage of those penalties. But Nygaard said utility bill delinquencies have actually dropped during the pandemic, which gave some councilors pause.
A majority of councilors ultimately decided they would probably support the moratorium. It will either come to them in the form of a resolution at an upcoming meeting, or Nygaard could issue an emergency order via his authority as the city’s temporary director of civil defense for the pandemic. He issued a similar order early last year, but it lapsed in May.
