The family of a 54-year-old Orofino man who died June 29 of carbon monoxide poisoning while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at Dworshak Dam declined to comment on the findings of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineer investigation.

Kimberlee Engle, former wife of Eric Engle, said late Friday the family is waiting for a report from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration before deciding whether to comment.

