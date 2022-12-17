The family of a 54-year-old Orofino man who died June 29 of carbon monoxide poisoning while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at Dworshak Dam declined to comment on the findings of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineer investigation.
Kimberlee Engle, former wife of Eric Engle, said late Friday the family is waiting for a report from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration before deciding whether to comment.
The Army Corps announced Friday that agency officials had met with Engle’s family to share the findings of the Corps’ internal investigation.
“It was the determination of the investigating team that Mr. Engle’s death was not caused by the violation by (the Army Corps or) any Army … safety policies or practices,” the agency said in a prepared news release.
“While we will never truly know exactly what happened our teams will learn from this tragic incident and take steps to reduce the chances of this happening to any other employee.”
Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, was last seen June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. His body was discovered the next morning by co-workers at the dam. An autopsy revealed Engle had died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The death prompted five separate investigations, including by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Army Corps and OSHA.