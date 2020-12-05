Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center reported five deaths from COVID-19 this week, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly summary of long-term care facilities in the state.
The deaths have already been included in Idaho County’s total of 11 deaths, second only in north central Idaho to Nez Perce County, which has 38 deaths because of the virus. The Grangeville care center has an ongoing tally of 43 confirmed or probable cases among residents or staff members since the beginning of the pandemic. Ryan Beckman, administrator of the care center, did not return a call for comment Friday.
Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston reported two deaths and an ongoing tally of 48 cases of confirmed or probable positive tests among staff or residents.
No other deaths at care centers in the region were reported this week. But other ongoing outbreaks at area facilities were noted in the state’s weekly update, including Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston, with 43 ongoing cases among staff or residents; Clearwater Health and Rehab of Cascadia in Orofino, with 11 cases; Brookdale in Lewiston, seven cases; the Idaho State Veterans Home, seven cases; Brookside Landing in Orofino, four cases; Meadowlark Homes in Grangeville, 16 cases; Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston, nine cases; Pleasant Valley Shelter Home in Lewiston, 11 cases; and Royal Plaza in Lewiston, 15 cases.
According to Health and Welfare, there were 283 outbreaks with 6,116 total cases in the state. There have been 458 COVID-19-related deaths associated with 124 facilities in the state and currently 5,295 people reported with COVID-19 are associated with 216 long-term care facilities.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 124 new cases Friday and no new deaths. There are 3,086 cases that have recovered and 2,780 that are open. Of the total infections, 2,989 are women and 2,926 are men.
Clearwater County reported 21 new cases Friday; Idaho County reported 10; Latah County had 30; Lewis County reported 18; and Nez Perce County had 45.
Whitman County received 29 new positive COVID-19 test results Friday, bringing the county total to 2,429. Four cases are currently hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County had 16 new cases Friday for a total of 877 cases. Nine are currently hospitalized. Brady Woodbury, head of the health department, said the numbers might be off slightly because a couple of the county’s normal reporting sources have not responded to inquiries for a couple of days.
Garfield County did not update its count Friday of 75 cases.
The Lewiston School District reported two new cases among students, bringing the total infections among students to 125. One student infection was at Whitman Elementary and the other at Camelot Elementary. No new infections among staff members were reported. So far 85 staff members have tested positive.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow will open a new drive-through testing site Monday located directly across U.S. Highway 95 from the hospital’s main campus. The former drive-through testing site at the Martin Wellness Center closed Friday.
The new site will offer consolidated test collection for COVID-19/ influenza A and B and strep throat. The location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on weekends.
A physician’s order is required for testing. Orders may be obtained through a telehealth appointment and without an in-person office visit.
Patients should enter the site from Jackson Street, remain in the vehicle and follow the signs for directions. People should bring valid photo identification and insurance information. Staff will be available to answer questions.
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee made a recommendation Friday about which populations should be prioritized for Idaho’s vaccination plan. The recommendation will be delivered to Gov. Brad Little who will make the final decision.
The recommendation calls for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities to be first in line. Skilled nurses and those working in assisted-living facilities and intermediate care facilities are considered health care workers in this phase.
The committee recommended the following essential workers being prioritized for the second part of the first phase: First responders, including fire, police, protective services and community support personnel; pre-K through 12th grade school staff, teachers and daycare workers; correctional and detention facility staff, except medical staff already in the first phase; food processing workers; grocery and convenience store workers; Idaho National Guard; other essential workers not already included and unable to telework or social distance at work.
Idaho expects to receive about 13,650 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine by mid-December and additional doses in the two weeks after that. Equal numbers of second doses will be shipped a couple of weeks after the first doses for people who received those. It takes about two weeks for the human body to build immunity after a vaccine.
