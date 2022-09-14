The Washington State Patrol has completed its investigation of an inmate death at the Garfield County Jail that occurred in the spring.

Inmate Kyle L. Lara, 36, died April 13 while in custody at the Pomeroy facility in a cell that is supposed to be monitored by the Garfield County dispatchers via video. According to the report, Lara was the lone occupant in an isolated “female” cell “due to fighting with other inmates.”

