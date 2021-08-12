An updated economic forecast describes COVID-19 as “the greatest risk” to the state and national economy in the coming year.
The forecast was released Wednesday by the Idaho Division of Financial Management. It’s based on national-level data from IHS Markit, a global economic outlook firm.
Overall, IHS “finds plenty of economic measures indicating a robust recovery of the U.S. economy,” the forecast notes. Those measures include strong employment growth and increases in personal income, as well as moderate inflation rates. After surging 8.6 percent in 2021, personal income in Idaho is projected to inch up just 1.1 percent next year. However, that’s expected to increase to an average of about 5.2 percent per year for the following four years.
Similarly, nonfarm employment in Idaho is expected to increase from about 793,000 this year to 895,000 by 2026. Inflation is expected to remain steady at about 2.1 percent throughout that period, and growth in the U.S. gross domestic product is projected to exceed 4.2 percent.
That ongoing recovery could slow somewhat, though, if consumer confidence tanks because of a new resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
“IHS indicates the greatest risk to the economic outlook is the course of the pandemic,” the forecast states.
On the other hand, the likely passage of a $1 trillion federal infrastructure investment bill, which passed the Senate this week and will take up by the House later this month, could boost the economy even further. The next statewide economic forecast is scheduled to be released in January.
The Division of Financial Management also released the July revenue figures Wednesday. The state started fiscal 2022 the same way it ended fiscal 2021: by collecting more tax revenue than expected.
July is the first month of the state’s fiscal year. Tax revenues for the month came in at $404 million, which was $38.8 million or 10.6 percent higher than expectations.
That included $192 million in sales tax, which was up $20 million from the same period last year. Individual income tax collections added another $16.1 million, with corporate income and miscellaneous taxes accounting for the remainder.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.