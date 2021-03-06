Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This will be the only roundup this week.
ROSALIA — Repair work is scheduled for the Rosalia trestle in March.
Whitman County Public Works Director Mark Storey gave a report to county commissioners Monday.
Storey attended a pre-construction meeting last week, which set a date of March 15 to start the project. It’s expected to last two to three weeks.
During construction, one road lane will be closed under the trestle leading from U.S. Highway 195 to Rosalia.
The project includes removal of loose concrete, debris and temporary sediment containment and securing exposed steel.
The project started after incidents of small pieces of concrete falling to the Old State Highway 271/Rosalia Road below in recent years. Concrete pieces of a half-inch to 2 inches have been seen on the road.
The 1915 trestle, a former railroad bridge owned by state parks as part of the Palouse-to-Cascades Trail, formerly John Wayne Trail, was the subject of a 2017 letter sent to them by Storey. Phone calls followed between the two parties.
Later, at a Battle Days celebration in Rosalia, county Commissioner Art Swannack mentioned the trestle matter to state Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax. Schmick, in turn, put in a state legislative request for more information, noting that rebar was showing on a trestle arch.
State parks later issued a report that led to the new project.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Hinrichs CEO says no layoffs despite sale
PULLMAN — The pending sale of Hinrichs Trading Co. will mean growth and no layoffs.
Phil Hinrichs, CEO and president, spoke to the Gazette on Monday after the announcement of the sale of the Pullman-based garbanzo beans (chickpeas) processor to Denver-based Arden Mills. The sale is expected to close within the next 30 days.
The deal is not expected to lead to any layoffs.
“We’re not just going to retain our employees. This is an opportunity for bigger and better things for our employees. Arden will also go out and hire more people. You’re going to see growth in our company,” Hinrichs said. “It’s going to be pretty broad.”
A key reason for the deal is a new market of vegan and vegetarian diets.
“The plant-based world is here to stay,” Hinrichs said.
He represents the fourth generation at the family company. His son, Kyle, is the fifth. The family business is suggested in their view about growers.
“Our relationship with our growers is very personalized. ... We take our growers with us to all steps,” Hinrich said. “I think the grower is going to see instant gratification of a new market.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Idaho 55 Smiths Ferry project to resume Monday
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Traffic delays will return to Idaho Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry on Monday with four-hour closures starting March 15 as a roadway improvement project starts up again.
The project, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022, will widen shoulders, minimize curves in the road and install guardrails on about 1 mile of road between Smiths Ferry and Rainbow Bridge.
Work on the project paused for the winter in November. Preliminary work to clear the site of snow will cause daytime delays of about 15 minutes through March 12.
Construction is scheduled to resume March 15 with full, two-lane closures every Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The road, and the adjacent stretch of the North Fork Payette River, will be closed completely while crews conduct blasting and hillside demolition.
The schedule will continue until June, when one-way alternating traffic would replace the four-hour closures.
More information is available at www.itdprojects.org/ID55smithsferry.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday.
State told to protect public access
MCCALL — State endowment lands around McCall should be used to protect public access to Payette Lake, provide housing and stimulate the local recreation industry, according to the McCall City Council and Valley County.
The city and county boards submitted letters to Idaho Department of Lands on its draft Payette Endowment Lands Strategy. Comments on the plan were due Monday.
The plan covers 5,473 acres of unprofitable state timberland around McCall, most of which surrounds Payette Lake.
The city and county both suggested using conservation easements to protect water quality and public access to the lake while also earning the state money.
“Access to the lake should be retained for future generations and not traded for short-term gain,” commissioners said in the county’s letter.
Conservation easements have a buyer pay market value for land in exchange for restrictions on future development and public access protections.
For state lands with trails or access to Payette Lake, the state should attach easements protecting public access to the land prior to any sale, the county’s letter said.
In particular, the state should target access easements on lands that border the Payette National Forest and on parcels in McCall that could provide future pathways, the county said.
Lands subject to conservation easements could also be leased for recreation, which the city and county urged the state to prioritize given McCall’s tourism economy.
“Outdoor recreation is the main driver for the Valley County economy and contributes over $7 billion each year to the Idaho state economy,” the county’s letter said.
The state already offers recreation leases on designated timberlands, but could attract more proposals by designating lands as “recreation” land and managing it accordingly, the county said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday