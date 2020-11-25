Repairs on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins that had disrupted traffic since a July rockslide are now complete, and the Idaho Transportation Department says it has reduced the likelihood of another slide blocking traffic in that area again.
The unstable rock mass above the highway at milepost 188, about 6 miles south of Riggins, has been reduced through multiple rounds of blasting and scaling. The remaining slope has been reinforced with cable netting bolted into the rock, the transportation department reported Tuesday.
A rockslide from the slope initially closed the highway July 3, with a second slide following July 10. Tons of rock and debris spewed across the road, with boulders measuring as much as 40 feet in diameter. Traffic was temporarily diverted to the Old Pollock Road on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River, but crews later opened a shoo-fly road at the base of the slide area. A large catchment was created at the base of the slide to halt any additional rockfall onto the roadway.
Last week, road crews reconstructed the main highway and repaved Old Pollock Road. The temporary traffic signals that had been used since August were removed.
Material Engineer Janet Zarete said the highway had to be shifted to provide room for a larger ditch. Within the coming weeks, crews will finish installing guardrails and add fencing on top of it to keep future loose rock confined to the ditch.
“It’s been a hard push to get to this point, with more than 25 other companies involved,” Zarete said. “We appreciate the support given to us by residents and local officials over these last few months.”
Scarsella Bros. Inc. of Seattle were the main contractors for the work.
