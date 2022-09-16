Rain on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has decreased wildfire activity over the past few days.
Fire managers are currently deciding what roads and trails can be safely reopened to public access but no closures are expected to be lifted before this weekend, said Jim Wimer, fire information specialist for the forests.
“Public access to the Forest is very important, especially this time of year when many people utilize the lands for hunting and gathering,” Wimer said.
“This is the window of opportunity for many local residents to fill their freezers and firewood sheds ahead of the coming winter. The fire managers and agency administrators that are tasked with making these decisions are aware of the effects any closure order can have on local communities and must weigh that against the existing hazards from a given wildfire.”
The Williams Creek Fire 5 miles west of Orogrande is at 16,084 acres and 31% contained. Crews are dismantling the pumps and removing equipment that will no longer be needed.
Aerial support from helicopters was unavailable Wednesday because of low visibility. A drone was able to fly the fire area and could monitor fire activity along the northern flank and gather information on the fuels treatment project areas west of Orogrande.
The Twin Lakes fire 23 miles southwest of Elk City is at 992 acres and 40% contained. Structure protection has been completed and equipment has been demobilized.
The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is at 157,088 acres and 23% contained. Firefighters are continuing to work on new fire starts and strengthening fire lines.