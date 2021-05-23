Rene Forsmann to retire after 26 years with Cottonwood schools

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COTTONWOOD — After 36 years in education and 26 at Cottonwood schools, Rene Forsmann will retire at the end of this school year.
Born and raised on a dairy farm in Ferdinand, Forsmann was the oldest of nine children, born to Guy and MaryKay Jungert.
“We definitely learned the value of hard work early on,” she said. “Boy or girl, chores and responsibilities were a part of daily life.”
Forsmann’s mom told her children they were all going to attend college, so after she graduated from Prairie High School, she went on to the University of Idaho.
“I started in accounting, but soon discovered I wanted to teach,” she said. She graduated from the U of I the same year she married Joe Forsmann.
After Joe also graduated from the U of I, the couple moved to Post Falls where she worked as a bookkeeper, then went on to Worley where she taught 7-12 business classes and coached softball. She then went on to teach in Coeur d’Alene where she began a computer science program for grades 6-8, also spending three years there.
“Like many people do, we decided we wanted to move back to the prairie to raise our kids, Daniel and Sarah,” Forsmann said.
They moved their family to Cottonwood, and she began her journey at Prairie High School where she taught business courses and worked in Title I programs as well. During this time, she finished her graduate degree in business education, as well as her administrative degree, both from the U of I.
“A year later, I started my administrative career with my first job at Nezperce as a junior-senior high school principal,” she said.
Three years later, she became the Prairie Elementary School principal. She spent nine years at the elementary school and five years at the middle school. In 2010, she became superintendent of the district, as well as holding the job of PES principal.
When reflecting on her time at Cottonwood schools, Forsmann said she feels proud of the accomplishments made and the relationships built.
“Our district’s staff, parents and community are the backbone of our success,” she said. “The journey through closing, selling and remodeling buildings and operating a school system has been rewarding.”
Although she will officially be “retired” at the end of June, Forsmann has a part-time gig on the line: She will be a road construction flagger.
“I took the tests and I’m ready for some local, summer projects,” she said.
She will also do some part-time work with IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Academy) and spend time with family, which includes three grandchildren.
August will bring a trip to Alaska, and time will tell what the rest of the year will bring, she said.
“Joe has a couple more years until he retires, but I’ll keep busy in the meantime,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere — this is our community.”
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Former undersheriff’s ex-wife sues county
SPOKANE — Barbara Rockness is suing Whitman County for lack of a policy prohibiting romantic relationships between deputies and former victims of crime.
The Rosalia woman named her ex-husband and former Whitman County Undersheriff Ron Rockness as a defendant in the lawsuit, seeking money for his alleged abuse.
Ron Rockness served in law enforcement for 17 years before resigning his position after being charged in Whitman County with felony assault in the second degree for alleged domestic violence against Barbara Rockness. Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case and a jury trial is set for Aug. 16.
The federal lawsuit was filed recently in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington in Spokane. The county insurance company, Ephrata-based Clear Risk Solutions, appointed legal counsel in defense. She is represented by the law firm Myers & Company in Seattle.
The couple met in 2017 when Ron Rockness responded to a 911 call when she accused a previous husband of verbally abusing her. In March 2018, a romantic relationship began between the two and they married in June 2019, according to her lawsuit. They divorced on Feb. 8, 2021, according to Spokane County court records.
Four months later, she accused Ron Rockness of verbally abusing her, forcing a door open, and injuring her arm. The next month, she accused him of verbally abusing her again and forcing his way into their home.
She reported verbal abuse a third time in December 2019 and accused him of breaking her finger when taking a purse from her. The ring finger of her right hand was caught in a strap. Ron Rockness was charged with assault in the second degree-domestic violence.
“Every time he abused her he’d warn her that calling 9-1-1 would be useless because one of his friends within the Whitman County Sheriffs Office would undoubtedly respond to the call and disbelieve her,” Barbara Rockness’ attorneys wrote.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Colton prepares two-year kindergarten option
COLTON — This fall, Colton and Uniontown parents have the option to enroll their child for two years of kindergarten instead of one.
The Colton School District began preparation for transitional kindergarten, which is a program for 4-year-olds to attend full-day school.
The district is interviewing candidates for a certified teacher.
“It’s a cool option. We’re excited for it,” said Paul Clark, Colton superintendent. “We already have a solid preschool program. Now we can amp it up even more.”
The new kindergarten offering comes at no cost to parents. Colton’s half-day preschool for 3-year-olds continues at about $400 per month per child.
Transitional kindergarten began 10 years ago in Washington and is for kids who may benefit from a lead-in year of kindergarten with a certified teacher instead of a year of preschool.
Transitional kindergarten made its way to Colton, in part, because of the work of the previous superintendent Nate Smith when the school board looked into improving early childhood education.
“At the federal level both sides of the aisle and centrists agree that something needs to be done to improve early childhood education, but it never gets solved,” Clark said.
The Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) allowed school districts in the state to run a two-year kindergarten program with rinding options to go with it.
“It’s a growing trend,” Clark said.
Prospective students in Colton are screened to determine if they may need or benefit from more preparation before starting regular kindergarten at age 5.
Registration for the new program begins later this month. A classroom is designated for its first class in the fall. The Colton district estimates at least six children will be in the first class, with hopes of 10-12.
Clark intends to have a teacher candidate to recommend to the school board at their next meeting May 27.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
McCall will keep Fourth of July alcohol ban in city parks
MCCALL — A ban on alcoholic drinks in lakefront parks in the city of McCall on the Fourth of July will remain in place for the sixth year in a row, the McCall City Council decided last week.
Council members are expected to vote to formally adopt the ban later this month, but agreed last week to follow McCall Police Chief Justin Williams’ recommendations for the holiday.
The alcohol ban will be for Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4, and apply only to lakefront parks such as Legacy Park, Art Roberts Park, Davis Beach, Brown Park and Rotary Park.
Williams suggested this year’s ban could be the last year it is needed since July 4 will not fall on a weekend again until 2026.
“As the years progress, if it’s not getting worse then maybe you don’t have to do it when it comes back around on a weekend again,” he said.
Also returning for this year’s celebration is a fireworks display over Payette Lake sponsored by the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce.
Last year’s display was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be able to celebrate this Fourth of July will be a highlight of the year and a much needed celebration,” Chamber Director Lindsey Harris said.
No formal fireworks display occurred last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hundreds of people gathered in Legacy Park for an impromptu fireworks show put on by citizens.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday