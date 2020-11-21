MOSCOW — Former Latah County commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench, Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and others will hold a virtual statewide news conference Tuesday to “present a fuller picture of freedom and responsibility” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Idaho Strong Community news release.
Rench, a Republican who failed in his run against incumbent Tom Lamar in the Nov. 3 race for the 2nd District seat on the county commission, said much of the coverage of state news conferences has been extremely negative and an inaccurate portrayal of the COVID-19 challenges people are facing.
“We want to kind of bring some encouragement to the citizens of Idaho and some positive direction on how to handle the COVID challenges that are before us,” he said.
Rench said news conferences have focused on the medical side of the virus and the focus should be broadened to other issues like mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“Ultimately, our message will be we fight challenges with freedom, not with lockdowns,” Rench said. “We fight challenges as a community and not with narrow, one-minded solutions, and we fight challenges together.”
Restaurant owners, business leaders, pastors and doctors will also be part of the news conference, Rench said.
The news conference, which Rench estimated would last about 90 minutes, will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at www.facebook.com/IdahoStrongCommunity.
Rench said Idaho Strong is not an official group but a brand.