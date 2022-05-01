MOSCOW — Longtime Moscow Renaissance Fair volunteer Marshal “Dean” Pittenger had a lifelong mantra.
His friend of 40 years, Mike Alperin, said that no matter where Pittenger went, the first words out of his mouth were always, “How can I help?”
On Saturday, Alperin joined other Renaissance Fair volunteers at East City Park to raise a beer in honor of the late Pittenger, who died of cancer in February 2021. They did so in the newly named Dean Pittenger Beer Garden.
Alperin sat next to Pittenger’s widow, Andrea Choscho-Pittenger, who also toasted to her late husband.
“He would have loved to have been here,” Chosch-Pittenger said. “So, I’m just happy.”
She said it was Pittenger who first organized the Renaissance Fair beer garden by getting the necessary city permits and bringing in local brewers.
That was just one example of how he contributed to the annual Moscow event.
“If you’ve been volunteering for the Ren Fair this year you know that he left a tremendous void by his passing last year because he took care of so many different things in the fair,” said current Renaissance Fair president Jeanne McHale.
McHale said Pittenger served as president for five years and vice president for many years after that.
Pittenger was also the emergency medical technician who administered first aid, and performed traffic control, too.
Outside of the Renaissance Fair, Pittenger volunteered his services at the medical tent for local music festivals and kept the books for KRFP Radio Free Moscow. Chosch-Pittenger said he was a ski patroller who taught winter emergency care.
According to his obituary, he also served on the Moscow Food Co-op board for two years.
Chosch-Pittenger summed up why he was always ready to help.
“That was his nature,” she said.
