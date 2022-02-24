ASOTIN — A rural Asotin County park has been closed because of safety concerns and may be up for sale in the near future.
Headgates Park, 8 miles southwest of Asotin, encompasses about 36 acres along Asotin Creek Road. The county-owned park could be subdivided into residential lots so the acreage can generate property taxes, said Commissioner Chris Seubert.
“There’s really no reason for us to keep it,” Seubert said. “We can’t keep it maintained, and it doesn’t get a lot of use. It’s basically a liability for us, and it would be nice to get it back on the tax rolls. We are looking at all of our options.”
The decision to close the park and place jersey barriers at both entrances was made Tuesday based on input from the road department and law enforcement.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said vandalism, muddy conditions and underage drinking parties were factors, along with safety issues.
At one point, the park had playground equipment and a baseball diamond, but those have been gone for years, said Carl Flynn, a longtime Asotin Creek Road resident.
About 40 years ago, a county road employee used to live in a singlewide trailer on-site and helped take care of the park, Flynn said.
Now the park is empty and the flat piece of land is only used by a few campers during hunting season, Seubert said. No garbage services or restrooms are available, and past visitors have left deep ruts in the mud and trash at the fire pits.
Squatters have been reported staying in the park for long periods of time. Some of the signs outlining the permit requirements for camping are riddled with bullet holes.
The commissioners have been discussing the possible sale of Headgates Park for months and hope to make a decision on its future sometime soon.
At past public meetings, Charlotte Tuttle, of Asotin, said the property has potential, and she doesn’t want it to go to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“It should go to a private landowner so it goes back on the tax rolls,” Tuttle told the Tribune on Wednesday. “I don’t want it sold to Fish and Wildlife, because they do not keep their property up.”
A stocked fishing pond on the west end of the park has traditionally been used by young children and seniors. However, in recent years the fishing hole hasn’t been used as it was intended, Tuttle said.
“It’s the only park the county owns, and I hate to see it go,” she said. “But I think it could serve a better purpose.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.