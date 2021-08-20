Be aware. Be patient. Be considerate.
Ignoring what we’ll call the three B’s is a recipe for disaster as motorists and bicyclists increasingly find themselves sharing roadways throughout the Inland Northwest.
Steve Hopkins and Corrie Rosetti, both longtime avid road cyclists from Clarkston, recently approached the Tribune with concerns about conflicts between motorists and cyclists. Their hope is that a bit of education, combined with a healthy dose of awareness, patience and consideration, can go a long way toward making our roads safer for all users.
Craig Clohessy: Steve, talk about a recent experience you and a group of cyclists had in Clarkston.
Steve Hopkins: I think if you talk to any road cyclist in the area, we’ve all had negative interactions with motorists, whether it be they try to intimidate you with their cars or whatnot. And a lot of them don’t believe that we belong out there. But the worst one in my experience just happened recently when we had a driver who was not happy with us being on the road, which escalated into an argument with the driver and a friend of mine, and before it was all said and done, the driver actually threatened to shoot my buddy with a pistol he had in his pickup truck. Unfortunately we didn’t get the license and couldn’t pursue that with the sheriff, but it was one of those tipping points where I thought maybe the Trib can get involved and we can do a little something with education to help improve the situation.
CC: What can cyclists and motorists alike do to ensure an amicable use of the road?
SH: I think a couple big things are just if we all have a little patience and then the second piece is education. There are rules out there that allow cyclists to do certain things that I don’t think motorists are aware of. And I can also see it from the motorists’ point of view as I’m a motorist also, and I see guys on bikes doing knucklehead things all the time and it just gives the rest of us a bad look. We all just need to try to be a little more patient, a little more understanding, a little more educated. I think that’ll help.
CC: Corrie, help us out with that. What are some of the accepted rules of the road?
Corrie Rosetti: There’s really only one rule that cyclists and motorists should have, and that is cyclists fare better when they act and are treated as vehicles. Motorists and cyclists must share the same space on our roads. That leaves room for plenty of conflicts. Here are four tips for the motorist to better understand what the cyclist is doing. Cyclists, pay attention, these tips might also suggest how to communicate your intentions to motorists.
1. The wave through: You are a motorist traveling down a street when you spot a single cyclist or even a group waiting to enter or cross your street. Resist the urge to stop and wave the cyclist through. You run the risk of being tail-ended by the driver behind you. Cyclists appreciate the courtesy but we are planning our chance to make a move assuming you will continue. Your stop changes those calculations. Even worse, if there are several bicyclists, some may cross while others stop. We are all confused. Motorist, ask yourself if you would stop to allow another car to enter in this situation. Treat cyclists as vehicles. Cyclists, you don’t all have to get through at the same time.
2. The right hook: You are a motorist intending to make a right turn at the next intersection. But did you notice that cyclist beside you? Or did you just pass a cyclist who will probably have caught up to you as you slowed to make your turn but is now in your blind spot? Your right turn may cause the cyclist to T-bone you or you force him off the road. Cyclists, learn to avoid the right hook by using a mirror, signaling and moving out into the traffic lane behind that turning vehicle. That is the safest place for you.
3. The left cross: You are a motorist intending to make a left turn at the next intersection. You scan ahead for oncoming traffic, see nothing and make your turn when suddenly there’s a very frightened woman on a bicycle crossing in front of you. You hadn’t paid much attention to the bicyclist riding on the shoulder — she hadn’t seemed like traffic. Cyclists must be seen as traffic. Ride in the lane at those intersections if you can. You will be recognized as traffic if you do. Anticipate — look for the turn signal, make eye contact if you can.
4. The door zone: You are a motorist traveling a street with a line of parallel-parked cars. You see a bicyclist ahead of you. The cyclist is trying to stay as far to the right as possible but that means he is riding within reach of those cars. Should a driver open his door, that cyclist will likely be thrown into the traffic lane and under your wheels. Motorists should not try to pass a cyclist in this situation. Please don’t push the cyclist closer to the parked vehicles. Cyclists, avoid this by riding at least 3 feet farther out into the lane. The new Washington passing law requires motorists to give bicycles at least 3 feet and to move over into the other lane if there is one. Beware that many car doors open wider than 3 feet.
If motorists and cyclists see the bicycle as a vehicle and behave accordingly, many of the conflicts that occur will resolve themselves. A little patience is a prescription for all road users.
CC: You mentioned there’s one rule that differs between the states of Washington and Idaho related to stops. What is that?
CR: Idaho has what’s called the Idaho stop law. It’s been in place since the late 1980s. Around the nation there have been different communities and states that have adopted some version of that. Just a couple of years ago, Washington state adopted what they call the safety stop.
The Idaho stop says bicyclists can ride up to a red light and stop, check to make sure it’s safe to go and then proceed even though the light hasn’t changed yet. They can treat a stop sign as if it were a yield sign and they don’t have to completely stop. That’s the Idaho stop. The Washington version doesn’t include as far as I know the stoplight element. But it does allow us to treat those stop signs as yield signs.
Basically all the Washington version has done is put into code what cyclists have been doing for years. The flow of traffic keeps moving. If I have to stop at that stop sign I may be in the wrong gear, I may be wobbly before I can get started to go through. I’m just slowing down traffic.
CC: Steve, what got you interested in road cycling?
SH: My brother and I, probably 40 years ago, were both suffering from old injuries from all kinds of other sports — bad knees, bad hips, you name it. So we were looking for a low-impact activity that we could do and turned to cycling for that and picked up both of my cousins, so the four of us started road cycling. ... We’ve picked up numerous friends along the way and we just continue that activity to this day.
CC: What about you, Corrie?
CR: I had done marathons and my running partner ended up with a bad back. The doctor told him that he could keep running and come back and see him or he could take up something else. We both had bikes, he had a mountain bike and I had a cross, and we started riding bikes instead. ... It seems to fit my personality. I can get down and go hard as I want, I can do it with friends, I can do it by myself and it’s the repetitive quality. I’m not much of a mountain biker, that has a lot of stop and go. I like the rhythm of the road, so road biking is for me.
CC: Do you have a favorite ride from around this area?
CR: It’s what we call the Winchester Century. We start here (in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) and ride up Tammany, over Webb Ridge, Culdesac up to Old Winchester Grade and back down to Gifford Reubens Road, and then back on Highway 95/12. I have not done that myself for several years, but when I was at my peak we were doing that several times a summer. I enjoyed that ride a lot. There are a number of really good rides to do in this area because the towns are so close together.
CC: Steve, do you have a favorite?
SH: Not quite in the area, but the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes from Plummer out to Wallace and back is a fantastic ride. I love that one. Around here (a good ride is) down to Wawawai and up to Pullman and back to Lewiston. You get a good climb out of Wawawai to Pullman and then you get to come down to Lewiston and the Old Lewiston Hill.
CC: Anything else either of you would like to add?
CR: I would just like to add that with COVID we’ve seen more people out on bikes, and the bikes are now starting to be e-bikes much more frequently. ... We have communities bringing in scooters and e-bikes. This whole issue of bicycles and motorists getting along — compatibility is important.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Name: Corrie Rosetti
Age: 71
City of residence: Clarkston
Title/occupation: Retired teacher.
Family: Wife, Linda Rosetti; sons Tony and Ryan
Education: Master of Arts in English, Bachelor of Arts in education.
Work history: 30 years Clarkston eighth grade language arts teacher.
Hobbies/interests: Bicycling, running, comics, sci-fi/fantasy.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I have run seven marathons, including the New York City Marathon. The most century (100-mile) bike rides in one year I have ever done was 29. I am one of three leaders of a small stretching group. I am a certified League of American Cyclists instructor. I have presented at local AARP safe driving classes for several years.”
Name: Steve Hopkins
Age: 70
City of residence: Clarkston
Title/occupation: Retired from Clearwater Paper’s transportation department.
Family: Married to Alyssa; two sons; five grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor of Science in recreation management, University of Idaho.
Hobbies/interests: Been road cycling about 40 years. “Started with my brother as we both were looking for a low-impact exercise activity.”