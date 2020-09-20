Remembering RBG

Evelyn Profitt, 6, of Clarkston, holds up a sign that she made herself that reads: “Women’s Rights are Human Rights,” as she stands alongside her mother Ellen, who is holding her brother, Elijah, 2, during a candlelight vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston on Saturday night. Bader Ginsburg died on Friday from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. Nearly 50 people attended the vigil in Lewiston on Saturday that featured Lewis-Clark State College history professor Amy Canfield as a speaker.
