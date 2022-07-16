A memorial at Life Care Center will become a place where people can sit and remember the hardest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Life Care Center had a dedication ceremony for a memorial to those who died at the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the event was somber, it also looked at the positive, like the hard work of the staff who took care of residents, and the support of the community. Some people became emotional talking about the difficulty of the pandemic, but there also was live music, dancing, children playing with balloons and a few dogs to lighten the mood.
During the ceremony, Randy Nelson, maintenance director at Life Care Center, said he was thinking about where to put a memorial and then saw a spot with a rock near the southwest side of the facility. Eventually, the rock became part of the memorial, with the engraving, “In honor of those we love and care for/A tree of life,” along with a magnolia tree.
During his dedication, Nelson said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of those at Life Care Center and was something for which no one was prepared. He said staff members often worked double or triple shifts without a break, and some got sick with COVID-19 and returned to work when they recovered.
On March 14, 2020, family members could no longer visit residents unless it was through a glass window or through media such as video chats.
“Face-to-face wasn’t possible,” he said. “We had to keep our residents safe.
“We persevered, got through it,” he added. “Without the support of our families, staff and community, we wouldn’t have survived.”
He said the memorial can become a place where family members remember loved ones and staff members can visit to take a break. He encouraged people to “sit and watch as (the tree) grows and blooms.”
Tiffany Goin, regional vice president at Life Care Center, said the memorial dedication was a chance to recognize the affect COVID-19 had on the facility, which took a big toll on staff, residents and family members.
For Kim Hardisty, activities assistant, the memorial honors “those we lost. Those who are still here. All our really strong staff,” she said. “It makes me think of all the families here.”
Beth Wheeler, resident care manager, said the memorial is also a celebration of the perseverance of Life Care Center, while remembering those who were lost and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Idaho Department of Health, Life Care Center had 25 deaths from COVID-19.
While all aspects of life were affected by the pandemic, Life Care Center had the first outbreak of the virus in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in the spring of 2020, even before it hit the larger community in the following months and years.
Hardisty’s work at the facility was affected by the pandemic protocols of social distancing and sensitization. She had to be creative to figure out how to entertain residents to lift their spirits by finding ways to be safe and have fun. So residents played bingo and bowled in the hallway, making sure to sanitize the ball after every turn. Each residence area also had its own staff and activities so the two groups didn’t mix and spread COVID-19.
Hardisty said they tried to keep things positive for residents as well as staff. She said the residents cheered up workers and still smiled and appreciated all that was done for them.
“We got through as best we could in the circumstances,” Hardisty said. “We had a lot of support from the community, which was great.”
Some of that community support came from other residential care facilities and families who brought food to Life Care Center. However, staff members still experienced negativity that made the situation harder.
“We all leaned on each other,” Hardisty said.
Wheeler also said she felt the strong support of the staff.
“It really brought us together as a family,” she said, adding that she is glad she was at Life Care Center during that time because of the supportive environment.
Nonetheless, Wheeler remembered the difficulties of the iinitial months of the pandemic. Staff had to take care of sick residents while wearing full personal protection equipment.
Staff members were not only worried about giving COVID-19 to their own families, but getting COVID-19 from family members and in turn transmitting the virus to residents. Therefore, like the residents at Life Care Center, they also limited contact with their families.
“It was hard. Super hard,” Wheeler said.
Although some people have different views on the pandemic and its severity, Wheeler said the staff watched people they love and care for fall sick with COVID-19.
“It was real. It happened. It was heart-wrenching,” she said.
Goin agreed that people who dismiss the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t witness what those at the facility did.
“I think people have different takes on what (COVID-19) is. My take is, you weren’t here to experience what we did and what we went through as a facility,” Goin said. “But we got through it with the support from residents, staff and the community.”
