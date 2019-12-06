A quiet morning erupted into chaos 78 years ago when Japanese submarines and planes attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.
The historic day will be commemorated with a ceremony on land, air and water, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Retired Navy Capt. Doug Welch, of Lewiston, said the event includes a patriotic gathering at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in the Orchards, a procession to the Southway boat launch and a flyover by World War II planes as a wreath is taken by boat to the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
“It’s important to remember this turning point in history,” Welch said Thursday. “There are people out there who have ill intent toward this country, and if we don’t keep our awareness up, something like this could happen again.”
Pearl Harbor was a sneak military attack that launched the start of World War II for the United States. Within a short time, eight battleships were sunk or sinking, 188 combat planes were knocked out, 2,388 Americans were killed and 1,178 were injured.
“Once we were attacked, unprovoked and by surprise, it galvanized everybody and was basically a declaration of war,” Welch said. “It’s one of the few times the U.S. has suffered a major attack like that. If the Japanese would’ve been successful, it would have opened up the entire West Coast to potential invasion or attack.”
Each year on Dec. 7, area veterans groups and residents salute the men and women who served in WWII. About 100 people are expected to attend the 78th anniversary ceremony.
“As far as I know, we no longer have any Pearl Harbor survivors in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but there could be some out there,” Welch said. “Over the years, I have run into veterans who have never talked about their service, even to their families.”
At the VFW hall, A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., president of TPC Holdings, will be this year’s guest speaker, and retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Chuck Whitman will serve as master of ceremonies. Idaho Veterans Home Chaplain Chuck Powell is leading a prayer, and the Sgt. Maj. Linehan Marine Corps League Detachment will conduct a 21-gun salute outside the hall.
In addition, the Lewiston High School “Grace Notes” is slated to sing the national anthem, and Paul Guenther, of Clarkston, is performing taps.
Following the ceremony, around 11:45 a.m., a ceremonial wreath will be escorted by the Combat Veterans Association and American Warfighters to the Southway boat launch, where it will be placed aboard a boat for a ceremonial laying near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
Welch said the Idaho State Police is escorting the wreath from the VFW hall to the boat launch, and marine patrols from the Nez Perce and Asotin County sheriff’s offices will assist with the river part of the ceremony.
“We have lots of community support,” Welch said. “Everyone has been very good at trying to make sure this is a respectful and safe event.”
The ceremony is presented by the Lewis Clark Valley Veterans Council, the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 63, VFW Post 10043, American Legion Post 13, Disabled American Veterans, Clarkston VFW, Sgt. Maj. Linehan Detachment Marine Corps League and the LC Valley Veteran Groups.
If you go:
What: Pearl Harbor 78th anniversary ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston, followed by wreath placement near confluence of Snake and Clearwater rivers.