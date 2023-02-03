The Nez Perce Tribe is taking over the handling of human remains found this week near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston.
According to a news release sent Thursday afternoon by the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist’s findings, the skull and bones are potentially ancestral remains and there was nothing medicolegal discovered, which refers to a law enforcement investigation that uses both medical and legal aspects in the examination.
The Nez Perce Tribe will now handle the case and decision-making on how to proceed with the remains and the scene.
The remains were found when crews were doing utility work Wednesday morning in the area of First Avenue North near Pepsi Park and the walking path by Memorial Bridge. Crews immediately stopped their work and called 911, and officers began investigating the scene.
At the site midday Thursday, people were sifting through the dirt underneath tents and the area was still taped off and monitored by police.
In a recent instance, ancestral remains were also found in Asotin near the Asotin County Fairgrounds in December 2021, and the Nez Perce Tribe was notified.
The 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act provides a process to address new discoveries of Native American human remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and objects of cultural property intentionally or inadvertently discovered on federal or tribal land. Discoveries must be immediately reported and activity ceased. Tribes likely to be affiliated must also be notified and can take possession of the remains or objects.
The Nimiipuu, or Nez Perce, lived in modern-day Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana and have traditions connecting to the land and water, including fishing, hunting, gathering and other traditional ceremonies and celebrations, according to the Nez Perce Tribe website.