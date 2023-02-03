The Nez Perce Tribe is taking over the handling of human remains found this week near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston.

According to a news release sent Thursday afternoon by the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist’s findings, the skull and bones are potentially ancestral remains and there was nothing medicolegal discovered, which refers to a law enforcement investigation that uses both medical and legal aspects in the examination.

