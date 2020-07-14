The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office identified the remaining occupants of the airplanes involved in last week’s deadly crash over Coeur d’Alene Lake, confirming a Lewiston man is one of the deceased.
Jay M. Cawley, 66, of Lewiston, and Kelly J. Kreeger, a 61-year-old woman, of Auburn, Calif., were named as the two occupants of the Cessna involved in a July 5 midair collision with a Brooks Seaplane. Close friends of Cawley previously told the Tribune he was the pilot of the Cessna.
The last victim in the seaplane was identified as David E. Sorenson, 57, from Clayton, Calif.
Other victims of the seaplane were previously confirmed to be Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Wash., Sean K. Fredrickson, 48, of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Fredrickson’s three children.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the collision that claimed the lives of eight people.
The majority of both aircraft were recovered from the lake bottom last week, but efforts to recover the remaining debris continue. The recovery is coordinated by the insurance companies for the two aircraft, according to the sheriff’s office. Once the remaining wreckage is recovered, it will be handed over to the NTSB and transported to an out-of-state facility for further investigation.
“At this time, it is unknown when recovery efforts will continue,” stated a news release. “The boat launch and docks at Loff’s Bay are now open to the public; however, they may need to be closed again when recovery operations resume.”