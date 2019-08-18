LONGVIEW, Wash. — A three-strikes offender released from custody Tuesday and told to report in Longview hadn’t showed up three days later, according to the state Department of Corrections, which has now issued a warrant for his arrest.
Tracy Hoggatt, 59, took a Greyhound bus from Yakima to Seattle and was supposed to continue on to Kelso. As of Friday, he had not yet reported to the DOC office in Longview, so the department issued a warrant, said Janelle Guthrie, DOC communications director.
Gov. Jay Inslee commuted Hoggatt’s sentence in January 2017, finding Hoggatt had “taken steps to turn his life around and developed a strong sense of empathy.” He was released on Aug. 1 last year with 18 months probation.
Hoggatt was Cowlitz County’s first offender to be sentenced under Washington’s 1993 voter-approved “three strikes, you’re out” law, which mandates life sentences without parole for criminals who commit three major felonies.
Former Superior Court Judge Don McCulloch sentenced Hoggatt to life in prison in 1995 after he was arrested for first-degree burglary in a firearms heist. It was Hoggatt’s third felony strike. He was 37.
Hoggatt’s previous crimes were a convenience store robbery in 1979 and a second-degree assault in which he threatened a woman with a knife in 1988.
Since those crimes were considered serious offenses, the first-degree burglary conviction triggered automatic life imprisonment without possibility of parole.
Hoggatt wrote a request for clemency in 2015 in which he described how he became sober, earned his GED certificate and became a born-again Christian since he was imprisoned.
“I will not let any one of you in the community down,” Hoggatt wrote. “I will demonstrate my ability to be a law-abiding, successful, responsible, trustworthy, and resourceful citizen. The possibilities are endless if we trust in God.”
Twenty years and two days after Hoggatt was sentenced to spend his life behind bars, Inslee issued his conditional commutation.
Inslee wrote in the letter that neither Cowlitz Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen nor the victims of Hoggatt’s burglary had expressed opposition to his petition for clemency.
Even during his 1997 sentencing, McCulloch and prosecuting attorney Lisa Tabbut were dismayed by Hoggatt’s mandatory life sentence.
“The problem with ‘three strikes, you’re out’ (is that) it can be used in such a way that a nonviolent offense is a triggering factor,” McCulloch said.