While some things may have changed, the tradition of Winter Spirit has remained the same.
The Christmas display came to life Saturday evening at Locomotive Park in Lewiston with the sounds of the train bell rung by celebrating children.
The train was a favorite of 2-year-old Trevyn Haag who came to Lewiston from Orofino with her parents, Desirae and Justin Haag.
Desirae Haag grew up in Orofino, but she said coming to Lewiston for the Christmas lights was a long-standing family tradition slightly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was Trevyn’s first year at the event.
“Grandma said, ‘We have to go: It’s tradition,’” Desirae Haag said.
Even driving by and seeing the lights brings out the Christmas spirit for the family.
“It makes you so happy this time of year,” Desirae Haag said.
When she was growing up, Desirae’s favorite display were tractors that were decked out in Christmas lights, a feature that had disappeared over the years.
However, the family may have started a new tradition this year. Before the event they went to Crumbl in Clarkston to enjoy a warm cookie. Later, they’ll get hot chocolate.
Desirae said that high school student Noah Rogers reviews Crumbl cookies on social media.
“We bought whatever cookie Noah told us to,” she said.
Family traditions may have changed, but also have the Winter Spirit performances.
Janet Ray, one of the Winter Spirit committee members, said they added a storyline through the performances this year.
“This will be a program like we’ve never done before,” Ray said. The storyline was a grandfather sitting in a rocking chair telling a story to his grandchild as the entertainment performed on stage in line with the story.
The idea for a cohesive performance was thought of by a Winter Spirit committee member to give the lighting ceremony something new.
“We’ve been doing the same thing for years,” Ray said and the committee thought it would be fun to do something different.
When the idea was presented to the performers, Ray said they responded well.
“The kids are still up there (on stage) doing their things,” Ray said about the alteration.
One of those performers was Rylan Sinclair of Lewiston, with the Footnotes Junior Team. It was her first year performing in Winter Spirit and she said she enjoyed dancing for the hundreds who had gathered.
However, it wasn’t a crowd of strangers. Her mom, Helena Douglass, was there along with her younger brother, Rolan, and her grandfather, Humberto Cerrillo; coming all the way from Portland was her cousin, Sophia Cerillo.
They enjoyed Rylan’s performance.
“Oh heck, yeah,” Humberto Cerillo said. “We ran down here.”
The whole family was heading out to warm up with some hot chocolate, which is Rolan’s favorite part of the evening.
For them, this year’s Winter Spirit lighting ceremony was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“So we’re really excited about it, it’s just really fun to be able to do it again,” Ray said.
After the performance, carolers walked through the crowds singing and and people could meet other Christmas and wintry characters like Frosty the Snowman, Scrooge, Princess Elsa from “Frozen,” and the big jolly man himself, Santa Claus. The concession stand was open and will continue to serve hot drinks and snacks until the display is closed in January. Winter Spirit caps and sweatshirts are also for sale.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are excited about it,” Ray said. She expected a big crowd because of the ceremony’s return and the changes planned. Even when the ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19 people still showed up when the lights were turned on.
“People usually know what day it is,” Ray said about the continuing Lewiston tradition.
Volunteers and the Winter Spirit Committee worked all day Saturday to get the event ready for the evening’s event. Ray said the display is a place for the community to come together and it brightens people’s day.
“We’ve all worked really, really hard to make this special. And we do every year, but this is a special year, getting past COVID,” Ray said. “It makes us all really happy just to put out the effort it makes it all worthwhile.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.