Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard issued an emergency public health order Tuesday to ease regulations regarding child-staff ratios at child care and preschool facilities.
“The city of Lewiston recognizes that reliable child care is a critical resource for working families at all times, but especially during the current pandemic,” a city news release said. “The city also understands that if schools close or limit their hours of operation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to an already critically low number of child care providers in the city of Lewiston will be even more difficult due to reduced allowed enrollment capacities at child care and preschool facilities.”
The Lewiston City Council temporarily designated Nygaard as the city’s civil defense director earlier this year so he could quickly enact public health orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic. His orders are subject to subsequent review by the city council.
Nygaard decided to issue the order after city staff surveyed child care providers who expressed an “overwhelming amount of support” to expand their enrollment capacities in response to the current need. Providers will now use the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s child-staff ratio point system, an action that is currently being considered by the council for permanent adoption.