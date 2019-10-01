GRANGEVILLE — Sign-up for a yearlong program for people who want support in preventing or managing chronic health conditions is being held today through Oct. 8 at the Soltman Center in Grangeville.
The program is free of charge and includes an initial free lipid panel and A1C blood test for Type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Renee Stevens of Syringa Hospital and Clinics will hold meetings on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Soltman Center, on Main Street across from the hospital.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Stevens at (208) 983-8544 or (208) 507-1687.