MOSCOW — Registration is open for the 56th annual Western Pulse Growers Association meeting Dec. 14 at the University Inn Best Western in Moscow.
The hybrid meeting will be held in person and online for pulse farmers, trade members and researchers. The one-day event will feature exhibits, research posters and expert presentations. Washington and Idaho pesticide credits are available to those who attend in person.
Topics include sustainability, disease and pest management, farm programs, crops insurance, disaster assistance and domestic marketing efforts. Registration cost is $40, which includes lunch and a hosted reception.
For those who cannot attend in person a webinar is available for a portion of the event. The Zoom webinar is free — participants must register before the event to receive the webinar access code.
To register for the annual meeting in person or for the webinar, visit conta.cc/3lpuTi2 or contact Kim Monk, USADPLC Member Services Director at (208) 882-3023 or email at kmonk@usapulses.org.
Pulses are the edible seeds of plants in the legume family, including dry peas, lentils, chickpeas and beans. The Pacific Northwest was the birthplace of pulse crop production in North America and is the largest producer of chickpeas in the United States. The unique climate and soil health of the Palouse makes the region an ideal soil bed for these rotational crops.