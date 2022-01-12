CRAIGMONT — Registration is now open for an online and in-person cereal school from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at the Craigmont Community Center.
The school is sponsored by the University of Idaho Nez Perce County Extension office. Registration is required and three credits through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture are available.
Topics include canola research; weed management in wheat cropping systems; Idaho Barley Commission update; how to manage aphids and wireworms; and more.
For more information, contact Doug Finkelnburg at 208-799-3096 or email dougf@uidaho.edu.