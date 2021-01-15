GRANGEVILLE — Applications for the fifth annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference are being accepted until May 1.
The Idaho Young Cattle Producer conference will be held this year in Salmon, Idaho, June 28-30. Speakers will discuss the cattle industry in Idaho, including the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf and purebred industries.
Participants will also learn about marketing alternatives and genetics and hear about other current issues facing the cattle industry.
Anyone seeking more information about participating in the conference is asked to contact Jim Church, University of Idaho Extension, in Grangeville at (208) 983-2667 or email jchurch@uidaho.edu. Young producers also can apply online at www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
The program is sponsored by the Idaho Cattle Association and the University of Idaho.