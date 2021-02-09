Registration for the fourth annual Women’s Leadership Conference held by Lewis-Clark State College is now open.
This year’s conference has a theme of “Leading Through the Unknown” and will examine some of the challenges female leaders had to navigate during the coronavirus pandemic.
It will include presentations, workshops, panel discussions and speakers. The conference will discuss solutions, recommendations and provide guidance women can use during the pandemic, or during other crises.
The winners of 2021 Women’s Leadership Awards will also be announced.
The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5. There is a registration fee of $20. Those interested can register at www.lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits-events/cewlc.
The conference will be recorded and those who register will be able to watch it at a later time.