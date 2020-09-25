The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual college fair next week showcasing programs offered at each of the Gem State’s eight public higher education institutions and three private institutions.
The fair will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.
“The public health crisis upended in-person college fairs, at least for this year,” said Byron Yankey, the board’s college and career advising program manager, in a news release. “I strongly encourage students and parents to make time to participate in the virtual college fair. The institutions have put a lot of thought and work into this event, and it will be a worthwhile endeavor for prospective students to learn about what each institution has to offer and to consider their options.”
High school students and those looking to advance or change their career can register for the fair online at www.nextstepsidahocollegefair.vfairs.com.