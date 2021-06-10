NEZPERCE — Registration is open for farmers, ranchers and others interested in attending the Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour beginning at 7 a.m. June 29 at the Nezperce American Legion Hall.
The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at the legion hall. Nez Perce County Extension Educator Doug Finkelnburg will present “Best Management Practices for Managing Herbicide Resistance.” Afterward, participants will board a tour bus and hear presentations on topics including winter wheat varieties, pea and lentil varieties, conservation practices, winter pea nursery, blackleg control in canola, and spring and winter canola/rapeseed variety nurseries for the Camas Prairie.
Speakers will include University of Idaho and U.S. Department of Agriculture research and extension personnel. The tour will conclude by 12:30 p.m.
People interested must preregister by June 21 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at (208) 937-2311. Those with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations also must preregister by that date.