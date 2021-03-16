Regional spelling bee will be online

Like many events in 2020, the Inland Northwest Regional Spelling Bee was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will return this week with an altered format.
The 35th annual event will not be held in person but will be an online test taken by the elementary and middle school students Friday.
The test is an online platform developed by the Scripps National Spelling Bee. It can be completed at any time Friday. A proctor, parent/guardian or school official must monitor the test to ensure the student isn’t using any additional materials, according to Laura Wilson, coordinator for the spelling bee at Lewis-Clark State College.
The winner of the regional event will go to the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The first round will also be an online test, then the top 10 to 12 students will continue to the in-person event in Orlando, Fla.
The trip to Orlando might change, depending on the COVID-19 situation, “but that’s the plan at this time,” Wilson said.
Each school selected one champion to compete for their school in the regional spelling bee, through either in-person spelling bees or the online test. Participating schools include elementary and middle schools in Lewiston, Moscow’s McDonald Elementary School, and St. Mary’s School, Culdesac School, Prairie schools and Asotin Elementary.
In addition to the trip to the national spelling bee, first prize awards include a trophy, the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award and one-year online subscriptions to Britannica and Merriam-Webster, along with donated prizes from the Lewiston Tribune, LCSC Athletics and the LCSC Alumni Association. The second-place winner will receive a Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary 11th edition, along with a trophy and donated prizes. Third place will receive donated items, and all participants will receive a certificate and medallion.