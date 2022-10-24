Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
———
WAITSBURG — Waitsburg City Council met for a special session Oct. 13 at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting was to review and discuss an offer on the former city hall property.
Mayor Dunn read the following statement before going into an executive meeting with the council:
"1. We have received an offer on the building. We intend to go into executive session under RCW 42.30.110(1)(c), to discuss the minimum price 'at which real estate will be offered for sale or lease.' Before we discuss that price in Executive session, we need to discuss certain information in open session.
"2. Proposed offeror intends to use the building for a variety of purposes with upstairs being converted to residential apartments, rear of the building used as office space and front to be used as a commercial space.
"3. Closing date would be October 31, 2022
"4. Proposal indicates that the buyer would complete the necessary capital improvements within a year with plans to finish the remaining improvements within a year or two after that."
The open meeting was reconvened, and attendees were told that no action had been taken.
Since that meeting, The Times has learned that there is a second offer on the building. A special meeting to discuss this offer has not been announced.
— Lane Gwinn, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
