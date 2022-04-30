Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
Cougar Island in Payette Lake is set to be sold at public auction later this year, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The planned auction of the 14.2-acre island is the first action under a state plan to sell 377 acres of state endowment land around the lake within 20 years.
The auction of the island is set for “Summer 2022” according to an online notice by Corbett Bottles Real Estate of Eagle, the company hired by the state to conduct auctions of state land.
However, no date has been set for the auction, IDL spokesperson Sharla Arledge said.
The auction of Cougar Island was previously approved by the state land board in 2018 as part of a program that allows lessees of cottage sites on state land to voluntarily put their leases up for auction.
Cougar Island contains five platted cottage site lots, one of which is leased and has a home built on it.
Any future auction of state lands around Payette Lake would need specific authorization of the land board as part of the Payette Endowment Land Strategy, Arledge said.
Cougar Island was included as part of the strategy, which was adopted in 2020, Arledge said.
The auction will likely allow bidders to bid on each lot or the entire island, she said.
Selling the island at auction would “not be a positive solution” for local residents, said Jeff Mousseau of United Payette, a local coalition aimed at conserving endowment land.
“The loss of Cougar Island for public access, views and enjoyment continues the ever-present degradation of access to lands once viewed as public,” Mousseau said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
‘Who Killed Lonnie Jones’ documentary released on internet
Jaime Zurzolo, Producer of “Who Killed Lonnie Jones,” has released the 16-minute documentary to the public on internet. The documentary can be seen at bit.ly/3s2KmI1.
According to a news release on Window on the Clearwater by Nancy Butler, Jaime and her mother, Jennifer Wood Zurzolo, were in Orofino on Saturday for the three premiere showings at the Rex Theatré. The showings raised $1,600 for the Rex. All proceeds of the admission and concessions were donated to the financially struggling theater. The Rex is reported to be one of the last places Lonnie went the fateful night he was murdered.
Jaime held question and answer sessions after each showing and there was a great deal of interest in what has been a cold case for decades. Jaime is the granddaughter of Orrin Wood, who was reportedly one of the early suspects in the case since he was the one who found the body. In one of the Q&A sessions, Jaime said that she decided to make this documentary as a class assignment because it was something of interest.
Lonnie Jones, who was 12 at the time, was killed during fair days in 1951 and his body left toward the Clearwater River off U.S. Highway 12. He had been at the fair and when his grandmother, who was his principal caregiver, tired and wanted to return home to Weippe, Lonnie begged her to stay, saying that he could find a ride with someone else going to Weippe.
About midnight, he hitched a ride from the end of the Orofino Bridge to Greer Bridge. He told the Kamiah teens that picked him up that he could find another ride from there. It was the last time that he was known to have been seen alive, except by the person/persons who were involved in his murder.
Though the coroner at the time estimated his time of death was about four hours after he was dropped off in Greer, the body was not found until several days later. Wood was driving a log truck on the highway and stopped to relieve himself. He found the body and reported it to law enforcement. Because he found the body, he was seen as a suspect for some time after that, but evidence and extensive questioning did not indicate he was the murderer. The murder has never been solved.
— Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday