Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one appearing in Sunday’s edition.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 12:34 am
As she begins her second year as Kamiah’s youngest city councilor, 19-year-old Kaylee Hunt is enjoying her role. She appreciates that Mayor Betty Heater and the other three councilors have treated her as an equal from the beginning.
“They ask my opinion and are super good at explaining things,” Hunt said.
She credits the Upriver Youth Leadership Council for teaching her Robert’s Rules of Order. Hunt served as a representative on the Youth Advisory Board for a year and a half, beginning in eighth grade.
“It helped me a lot with the structure of how a meeting works. I knew how to make a motion and was not afraid to jump in at my first city council meeting,” Hunt said.
She didn’t understand everything the city dealt with, like the water systems and the fire department. Hunt acknowledged that her appointment came quickly after she attended a city council meeting and met with Heater last winter.
“I thought this would be a good way to get involved in my community,” Hunt said at the time.
The swimming pool and the Bryan Drive booster station were two big projects the city had issues with last year. She is disappointed the pool did not open last summer but believes both projects will get straightened out this year. The most common question people ask her around town is, “When will the pool be done?”
When she joined the council, Hunt said that stepping up to serve the community seemed natural for her because of her parents’ and grandparents’ history of volunteering. She began helping with Barbecue Days as a child. Hunt’s dad is currently a Kamiah School Board trustee.
Her advice to other young people is not to be afraid to jump in. “If you’re interested, then figure it out,” Hunt said. Living in a small community makes it pretty easy to find a way to engage. She also encourages people to come to city council meetings to learn about what is going on in the city.
Since joining the council last January, Hunt earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Lewis-Clark State College and then graduated from Kamiah High School last spring. Hunt is continuing her LCSC online studies, recently earning her associate degree in business administration. She plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration by December, just before her city council term ends.
-- Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, Kamiah
