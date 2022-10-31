Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
-----------
-----------
KAMIAH -- A local Kamiah church is in need of donations for its food pantry, with its food distribution increasing by around 50% in the last month. With the holidays coming up, the food pantry is struggling to keep up with the number of people coming to use their services.
At the Community Presbyterian Church on Seventh and Hill streets in Kamiah, Rev. Luann Howard and Dawn Yeargin, the manager of the food pantry, serve about 50-80 people a month without a break. For the holidays, the food pantry provides a free, already prepared, Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which last year served around 160 meals and delivered to those who couldn’t drive to the church. They also do something similar for Christmas, with food baskets being given to around 150 people a week before Christmas.
“These two activities really delete our shelves,” explained Rev. Luann.
The food pantry was originally called EFO, and has been running for more than 30 years.
“We just want to help as much as we can. We do the best we can, we know that this cause is very important. A lot of people depend on us,” commented Dawn Yeargin.
Yeargin explained that the pantry can take any canned food, boxed items, meat, eggs, produce, high protein items, and more.
“We can take just about anything,” she said.
The pantry is in need of items for its Christmas food boxes, such as green beans, cream of mushroom soup, canned dried onions, cranberry sauce, stuffing, canned pumpkin, gravy mix, and more. Eggs are one of the items that the pantry always needs, and boxes for food to be placed in are needed as well.
While the official times for donation are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, anyone can donate at any time by leaving donations at the steps of the church. Organizers ask if anyone has any extra goods they can spare, donate them for those in the community who are struggling. Monetary donations are accepted as well, either at the food pantry or at P.O. Box 5, Kamiah, ID.
“The demand is so high, and the money and donations are so low,” mentioned Yeargin.
— Hannah Hale, Intern, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
