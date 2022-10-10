Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — The somber faces of more than 300 people slowly lit up with candlelight as the sun set over Dorsey Warr Memorial Park on Tuesday.
Friends, family and the community of New Meadows came together at the park to mourn the tragic murders of Rory and Sara Mehen.
The couple, who ran the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were shot to death Oct. 1. A Washington man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
A candlelight vigil was organized by the city to honor the Mehens.
“I believe all of our hearts are just broken,” New Meadows Mayor Julie Good said at the start of the event.
“But the only way that we’re going to heal is we’re going to heal as a community and the first step to that is coming together and recognizing what’s happened,” Good said.
Organizers then lit candles in the front row, asking people to light the candles of those behind them.
Pastor Jon Umbdenstock, of the New Meadows United Methodist Church, then spoke about the death of his friends.
“When I received the call Saturday, I was numb, and I became angry,” Umbdenstock said.
“And this is the point where you would expect as a spiritual leader, I’m supposed to be expected to tell you that God has a plan, or expected to tell you that God is always good,” he said.
“I’m struggling right now with all of those questions. But I’m here to journey through it with you,” Umbdenstock said.
Traci Foster, Scott Bourne and Brad Backus, all friend of the Mehens, spoke briefly to the crowd.
“We come together tonight as one,” Foster said. “Friends, family and community members whose individual stories of how we knew Sarah and Rory are unique, but are now unified.”
Bourne described Rory’s laugh as “infectious” and that he didn’t understand what people meant by “smiling eyes” until he met Sara.
Good then directed attendees to posters where they could write personal memorials of the Mehens, and a table with information on dealing with grief amid tragedy.
“If you need someone to help you navigate the deep waters of grief and recovery there are people here tonight, and will be people in our community reaching out, available to you so you don’t have to struggle alone,” she said.
Michael Miller, of New Meadows, said he was at the vigil “to pay respects to murdered friends.”
“It’s just horrific, it’s terrible, on every level,” Miller said. “I even feel bad for the guy that shot them; he must have some really horrible demons going on in there.”
Betsy Ogden, who works at Roadhouse Java across U.S. Highway 95 from the Hartland Inn, talked about working closely with the couple, sending customers to each other and getting to know each other well.
“The way they treated people inspired people to come out tonight and honor them,” said Ryan Bailey, a friend of the Mehens who now lives in Crouch.
“It’s easy to get caught up in the 'what' and the 'why' and the 'how,' but I think most of us have such a good memory of them, it’s like, 'what, why, how do we carry that on and move forward?' ” Bailey said.
Many in the crowd had known the couple for years.
“I just needed to be here, sitting at home wasn’t helping,” said Barbara Dixon, of New Meadows.
“(Rory) was so good with the community, and kids need to know that we can support them too when they have times that they don’t understand, and nobody understands this right now,” Dixon said.
Rory Mehen was a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the Little Ski Hill, donating time and money to programs, events and operations at the ski area, said Preston Woods, of McCall, who works at the ski area as the terrain park director.
“They brought a lot of light and rejuvenation to the community here and were very progressive,” said Brandon Becker, of New Meadows. “They were just fun people to be around.”
— Max Silverson, The Star News (McCall), Thursday
Trooper Dean Atkinson welcomed home
WALLA WALLA — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson's motto "always come home," as stated by his dad on a Facebook post, did that this week. He came home to a parade led by WSP vehicles followed by Walla Walla, College Place, Pasco Police, Walla Walla County Sheriff, Walla Walla and Waitsburg Fire department vehicles, and other emergency service vehicles.
People lined Myra Road and Dalles Military Road waving flags, holding signs, and welcoming home Trooper 1197. WSP Troopers escorted Atkinson from Seattle to Walla Walla on Sunday, Oct. 2, where he will finish recuperating from his injuries.
Atkinson, a five-year veteran of WSP, was shot in the face and hand while on duty Sept. 22. He drove himself to the local hospital, where he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Atkinson stays positive and lives by the State Patrol motto, "Service with Humility" and the motto at the Academy, "I will not quit, I will not die, I will survive."
— Karen Huwe, Waitsburg Times (Waitsburg), Thursday