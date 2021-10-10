Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Putting $8.8 million in proposed infrastructure projects in perspective, Grangeville Public Works Director Bob Mager summarized it as a homeowner.
“It’s like keeping your house up. You’re always going to have maintenance and costs on your home, otherwise it falls in all around you,” he said. “We’re trying to do the smart thing with the system in keeping it ahead and keeping it functioning like it should.”
For the larger view, Mager said city system renovations and improvements are proposed to improve firefighting flows, ensure sufficient water supply for current and future growth, and reduce unnecessary wastewater treatment to head off issues and expensive fixes in the future.
All this is proposed with two bond revenue issues — in amounts not to exceed $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — that Grangeville city residents will be voting to approve or deny in the Nov. 2 election.
In summary, water projects include a new 150,000-gallon water tank and city well. Sewer projects will fix lines to replace deteriorated sections and upsize others, and reduce bottlenecks.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Cause of fatal camper fire determined to be electronic malfuntion
OROFINO — According to Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz, the cause of the camper fire that occurred Saturday, July 3, on Cold Springs Road off Loseth Road, near Orofino, was an electronic malfunction with the refrigerator.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office had been investigating the fire since the incident occurred and recently made that determination.
According to an earlier Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, the victims of the fire, who were determined to have died from smoke inhalation, were Jennifer Patricia Brink, 35, and Jeffrey Nelson, 36, both of Lewiston.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday