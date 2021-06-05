Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. Look for more in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Washington State Department of Ecology issued a drought advisory for Whitman County and 28 other counties across Washington.
Year-to-date moisture on the Palouse is tied for the sixth-lowest since 1940. Precipitation from January to present is 6.18 inches, which is tied with the amount recorded in 1994, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a normal year, the number would average 10.25 inches.
Springtime precipitation is key to maintaining and building soil moisture for the ripening of wheat and other crops on the Palouse. Cattle grazing is another concern.
“The forage is just not there,” said Jeff Marti, DOE water resources planner.
In further statistics for Whitman County, Marti pointed to soil moisture percentiles at 0-2 percent compared to normal.
“Say you have a hundred kids in a class. The kids that had your two worst scores,” Marti said. “That’s kind of where you’re sitting this year.”
As 2021 is in the 0-2 percentile, last year was in the 20th. The mean, or average soil condition each year, would be at 50.
The drought advisory, the first one issued by DOE since it was granted the authority last year, comes after March through April posted the fourth-driest conditions statewide for the period since 1895.
A drought advisory is for informational purposes and does not include emergency authori-zations or funding.
The lowest precipitation year-to-date since 1940 was 4.45 inches in 1977, according to the NOAA weather radio station.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Coronavirus resurgent in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE — While much of the country has seen COVID-19 case counts considerably reduced as vaccines have become widely available during recent months, Idaho County has become a stronghold for the disease, with the known active case count having climbed back into the 70s — a total that had not been seen here since early February.
By mid-May, vaccine uptake here — reflected in the number fully vaccinated against the virus — had climbed to more than 3,300 of the approximately 13,000 total population. But during the two weeks since then, just 150 more were added to the tally of the vaccinated kept by state and local public health officials.
During that same time frame, the number of known open active COVID-19 cases here climbed from the mid-40s to 71 as of May 26. Four of those were listed as recovered later in the week, leaving the Public Health – Idaho North Central District count at 67 as of May 28. Mercifully, the toll of coronavirus deaths has remained unchanged here since early April, with 18 attributed to COVID-19 in Idaho County since the disease’s arrival here more than a year ago.
— Andrew Ottoson, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Dayton chamber welcomes new director
DAYTON — A visit that turns into a new home doesn’t happen to everyone, but that’s exactly how Belinda Larsen ended up calling Dayton home.
As the new Dayton Chamber of Commerce director, Larsen is driven by community and economic development, and keeping Dayton as welcoming for all guests as it has been for her.
“When I told people I was moving to Dayton, they were all like, ‘Oh, what a neat place! Dayton is such a fun town,’” Larsen said. “Not one person questioned the move.”
Larsen, formerly of Clarkston, found the chamber director job listing while scrolling through social media. When she discovered the position, the listing had actually expired, she said. She reached out to the staff at the time, and they agreed to review her resume with the chamber board. After a Zoom interview and a few more days, Larsen accepted the job and began the moving process.
She has a long history of working with economic development organizations and various Chambers of Commerce and believes that you must involve all members of the organizations.
“A lot of the success comes from involving the members with different events,” Larsen said. “Not all of the events have to be big, like All Wheels Weekend. Small ones that bring the people together so they can network and get to know each other better, those are the events that I am envisioning. Lauren (Parsons) has given me a few ideas she has, so we are going to sit down, mesh those ideas together and bring a few new things to town.”
Larsen said she has had a great time working with the chamber board and appreciates how receptive they are to new ideas. She has also enjoyed working with Jennie Dickinson, at the Port of Columbia, rekindling a working relationship from Larsen’s time working at the Port of Clarkston.
“She is just a go-getter, get-it-done kind of person,” Larsen said. “That’s how I am — if we have something we can take and move forward, let’s make it happen.”
Recently, Larsen helped put on the Dayton Days parade, one of the first organized parades since the COVID-19 pandemic last year and said she loved every minute of it.
“That was the first thing I stepped into, and it was crazy,” Larsen joked. “I love that kind of pressure — I actually thrive in those situations. Things happen behind the scenes, but you just have to roll with it, and you just make things happen.”
Her eyes are set forward, with All Wheels Weekend quickly approaching. Larsen said that the event received a “late go-ahead,” with COVID-19-related uncertainties still looming. The event will take over Main Street in Dayton on June 18-20. Smash’em-Crash’em demolition derby fans will have to wait just a bit longer, with the derby scheduled for July 17. Tickets are available through the Chamber of Commerce.
“I have lived in a lot of places, but Dayton has been one of the most welcoming,” Larsen said. “It has been incredible.”
— Beka Compton, The Times (Waitsburg, Dayton and the Touchet Valley), Thursday