Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
DAYTON — Former Washington state Rep. Terry Nealy said Gary Lowe approached him several years ago about creating a pullout along U.S. Highway 12 for people to stop and view the Green Giant image on the hillside just west of Dayton.
Nealy said he pitched the idea to the people at the Washington Department of Transportation shortly before he retired from the Legislature in 2018.
“The DOT responded very favorably and said they’d widen the highway at a favorable location, but the community would need to produce and install the information signs,” Nealy said.
Nealy then elicited help in researching the history and in locating old photos from former Green Giant employees Duane Dunlap, Lowell Richter and Randy Mann.
He said Ginny Butler helped write the final history.
The port’s Executive Director Jennie Dickinson gave permission to widen the pullout to encroach slightly on port property so there would be adequate space for safe parking.
Nealy said they sought permission from B&G Foods, in New Jersey, to use the logo, and the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation was contacted to see if the image could be declared a historic site.
Nealy said that request was denied because the image had not been in its current location for more than 50 years.
“However, the DOT agreed to place signs stating ‘Viewpoint ahead’ on both sides of Highway 12,” he said.
Funds for the Green Giant Historical Sign project came from the Dayton/Columbia County Fund.
The signs were made by Signs by Sue, a commercial sign-making company in Pasco.
The Green Giant hillside image was created in the fall of 1992 using a stencil, walkie-talkies, aluminum field stakes and colored surveyor’s tape. It has been maintained by Gary Lowe following the closure of the Green Giant Ag Research Department in 2004.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Burgeoning hemp industry gains a foothold in Walla Walla County
WAITSBURG — Sharp-eyed travelers on Middle Waitsburg Road might have noticed a distinctive looking crop on a field there this summer. The large, leafy plant seen growing is hemp, and a nearby sign identifies the company associated with it as New West Genetics. New West Genetics develops seed varietals for products intended for the nutraceutical cannabinoid industry, the brewery industry and in the human/animal food nutrition markets.
Although the crop may look like marijuana, it is specifically bred as a “low THC cannabis.” THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, paving the way for the wholly legal cultivation, possession, sale and distribution of the hemp plant.
One application for hemp is with the nutraceutical or ‘bioceutical’ market. A nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical alternative which claims physiological benefits. The compound CBD or cannabidiol, when developed in the hemp plant, is said to have beneficial effects across a wide range of uses, including for those with epilepsy, migraines or arthritis. Estimates of retail sales of CBD consumer products in 2018 ranged between $600 million and $2 billion, with a projected growth to $16 billion in 2025, according to Forbes Magazine.
The use of hemp in brewing is an emerging market as well. Hemp varieties exhibit aromatic qualities similar to and different from traditional hops varieties used in the brewing industry. This differentiation provides entirely new avenues of flavoring and aroma opportunities to beer makers in the evolving craft beer market.
— Tracy Thompson, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
Hospital wraps clinic merger
COLFAX — Whitman Hospital and Medical Center and Whitman Medical Group Tuesday concluded negotiations for the hospital to acquire the clinic operation. They also signed a professional services agreement for doctors and advanced practitioners to staff the clinic.
The hospital will add 48 employees which were on the clinic staff as of Sept. 30.
Closing of the merger followed negotiations which started last May according to Hank Hanigan, hospital CEO. The negotiations were initiated by the medical group.
The hospital, which owns the clinic building, has assumed the assets and liabilities of the clinic. That worked out to payment of $199,696 by the hospital to the medical group.
The professional services agreement with the physicians and advanced practitioners calls for a payment of $4 million a year over a three-year span. It includes an option for a six-month extension at the end of the three years if needed to negotiate a new agreement. The extension would be for $2 million.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday