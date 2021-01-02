Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
The Colfax School Board met Dec. 21, for its final meeting of the year, appointing officers and taking in a report from Superintendent Jerry Pugh on what may come next year for more in-person learning.
Pugh first filled in the board about a letter he was part of putting together, led by superintendents from Reardan and Davenport, and signed by 71 athletic directors, superintendents and principals across eastern Washington, which called for school co- and extracurricular activities to be brought back, saying it can be done safely.
Pugh noted that more people were signing onto the letter, dated Dec. 10, which would go out to Gov. Jay Inslee on Dec. 22.
The week before, Dec. 17, a group of superintendents came to Colfax to gather, at a distance, in the gym, and listen to Chris Skidmore, interim Whitman County health director.
“I think we’re really gonna see a focus, at the state and federal level, for people to get immunized (for COVID-19),” Pugh said. “There are a lot of opinions on this ... and for us to get over the hump on this thing, we need to get 85 percent immunized, then facemasks can come off.”
He estimated that the vaccine will be available to school staff in about a month.
Pugh also told the board of a letter received from the parent of a senior at the high school, asking about when more in-person learning and activities may be permitted.
“Certainly everybody is antsy,” Pugh said. “How quickly can we move forward? There’s that feeling of, ‘there’s too much caution out there’... I really feel I’m not qualified in epidemiology to go against the (county) department of health. We still have an insurance company saying it’s pretty tough to go against the medical experts, if something is to transpire.”
Pugh noted that the district has seen no transference of COVID-19 cases within it, although nine cases have been recorded in the district, but were attributed to outside contacts such as a parent.
“There is strong data and evidence to bring kids back, but we run into not having room in the classrooms (for keeping 6 feet apart),” Pugh said. “The frustrating thing is, schools on the west side, most are not coming back, as there is a fear of contracting it in schools. ... The data is showing that is not the case. ... David (Gibb, Colfax Jr.-Sr. High School principal,) and I are in discussions regarding bringing kids back.”
He noted some of the parameters to do so, by state guidelines, such as reaching the Low-Risk category of fewer than 50 cases for a population of 100,000 people over two weeks, for in-person education, each day, for every grade.
“To get to that 50 range and get all kids back is virtually impossible,” Pugh said. “But at 85 percent vaccinated, then it doesn’t matter, though I don’t think that will happen.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Simmons Sanitation begins construction of new Kooskia community drop-off site
KOOSKIA — Pouring concrete for a “Z” wall marked an important step in the development of a Simmons Sanitation community drop-off site for household waste in Kooskia.
The site is located at the old McFarland pole yard property on the west side of the South Fork Clearwater River. Robert Simmons said that construction of the site has been delayed, with contractors continuing to be busy.
“We’ve had the property for a year and are trying to get something going,” Sheila Simmons said.
The site will include six bays, defined by the concrete Z-shaped wall. Waste will be divided into clean wood (such as brush and milled lumber without paint or nails) and dirty wood. The clean wood will be transferred to Clearwater Forest Industries in Kooskia, where it will be chipped and burned for hog fuel at its Tamarack Mill. Bins for metals, household waste and specialty waste also will be available, as well as recycling. The bins all will have lids and be hauled off frequently.
Simmons stressed the site isn’t a dump; there will be no piles of anything there, and everything will be sorted and contained in bins and hauled off as needed.
“It will not be cheaper, but will reduce the amount of hauling of waste to Missoula,” Simmons said. The money saved from less hauling will pay for staff to man the site.
Once the Z wall is backfilled, a perimeter fence constructed and cameras installed, Simmons Sanitation plans to open the site later this winter. They are using local contractors to complete the work.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday