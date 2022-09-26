Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Colfax resident and children's author Kay M. Bates, 33, bounced around a lot growing up. Starting in California and the Seattle area, it was when her father went to WSU that she found what she calls home: the Palouse.
Bates imagined that she would be a writer when she was a kid. "I had a friend in California who I would have writing contests to see who could write it faster," Bates said. "I was 11, and the story was 39 pages long." As she grew up though she started looking into different fields, attending the University of Idaho for a bachelor's in microbiology, and later got her master's degree.
Bates was working as a medical labratory scientist when she had to get PRK corrective eye surgery. "Unknown to me or my optomologist, I had an auto immune disorder," she said. "It attacked my cornia, so I couldn't see for three to four months." Bates couldn't do anything for herself, getting through with the help of her husband, family and neighbors.
"There was one day my eyes were hurting super bad. I was in the closet hiding under a blanket eating a popsicle," she explained. "My cat came up to me and started snuggling, which got me thinking how this was probably a weird thing I was doing." Bates asked her husband to leave her laptop open, putting on a dark pair of sunglasses, she just started writing.
Bates wrote stories about her sister's cat, and as her eyesight started to come back she realized she had a book, "Gordon Pumpkin Smith the Second," finished around five years ago. In the book, Gordon doesn't really have plot. Each chapter is a small story in the life of the cat, when the dog moved into the house, or when he was brought. "That cat lived to be about 16 years old I think," she said.
She had more stories to tell as well having written three books since, which are available at Tick Klock here in Colfax. Her books include "The Adventures of Rug Bug" Volumes 1 and 2 for ages 7-9, and "'B' is for Baylee" for ages 10-12. "Gordon" is for 7-9 year olds, or anyone who has an appreciation for cats.
"The Adventures of Rug Bug" tells a tale of a rug bug's adventures including getting chased by a big cat named Mr. Whiskers, as well as finding a mouse colony called Mousetopia. "'B' is for Bailey" is about a middle-schooler who loses her eyesight in a softball accident, and rebuild her life afterwards. "'B' is for Bailey" is also a audiobook narrated by Kas Nixson.
Kathryn R. Smith, Bates' sister and a local artist, did all of the artwork for "Gordon Pumpkin Smith the Second," and the front cover of "Rug Bug." The second volume's artwork was done by Mary Zen who mimicked Smith's artwork, Bates brother also helped design "'B' is for Bailey."
Bates' lives in Colfax, is currently a medical laboratory manager in Pullman, and always finds the time to be inspired and write now.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Presentation on drug abuse planned at Pomeroy
POMEROY — A program that takes family, teachers and community members through a typical teenager's bedroom to reveal indicators of drug use or abuse will be held in Pomeroy on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Seeley Theater from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free presentation, "Hidden In Plain Sight."
Garfield County Health District and Pomeroy Partners for Healthy Families is hosting this educational presentation, and Pomeroy Spinners is hosting child care in Maple Hall across the street so that parents with young children are able to attend.
The exhibit is a re-creation of a "typical teenager's bedroom" that teaches parents, teachers, and community members, how to spot signs of drug use or abuse in youth. With this mock teen bedroom, attendees can discover various trends of teen substance use, signs, and lingo that teens are using to "hide" substances in plain sight.
Pomeroy Partners will provide refreshments as the program starts and runs through the dinner hour.
Parents are urged to register for child care and may drop off young children at 5:30 p.m. and pick them up at 8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3UwHQGN.
— East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday